Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Afghan Taliban should "end the occupation of their brothers' soil".

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul ahead of a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Erdogan said the Taliban's approach was not the way one Muslim should deal with another.

"In our view, the Taliban's approach right now is not how a Muslim behaves to another Muslim," he said, urging the insurgent group to stop its occupation.

"(The Taliban) need to end the occupation of their brothers' soil and show the world that peace is prevailing in Afghanistan right away," he said.

Ankara, which has offered to run and guard the Kabul airport after NATO withdraws, has been in talks with the United States on financial, political and logistical support for the deployment.

Talks with Taliban

Erdogan also said that Turkey was planning talks with the Taliban over the group's refusal to let Ankara run Kabul airport after US troops withdraw from Afghanistan.

"God willing, we will see what kind of talks we will have with the Taliban and see where these talks take us," he said.

Erdogan and US President Joe Biden discussed the issue in their first face-to-face meeting on the margins of a NATO summit in June.

Turkey maintains hundreds of troops in Afghanistan, but a Turkish official has said that they were "not combat forces".

Last week, the Taliban called Turkey's offer "reprehensible".

"We consider the stay of foreign forces in our homeland by any country under whatever pretext as occupation," the group said.

On TRNC

Erdogan also touched upon the issue of Cyprus.

He reiterated his call to all parties who desire a just, lasting and sustainable future in Cyprus to seize the historic opportunity.