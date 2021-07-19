In pictures: An Afghan airbase full of military supplies left by US troops
WORLD
6 MIN READ
In pictures: An Afghan airbase full of military supplies left by US troopsThe Bagram airbase is a testimony to the US' hasty troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The place is not only littered with military hardware but also with LED television sets, mattresses, soda bottles, military shoes and other valuable items.
A large gymnasium outside the hospital was fitted with all the latest workout equipment to keep the soldier’s morale high in this war-torn country. But none of these facilities were usable for the Afghan soldiers who inherited the airbase from their American counterparts. / TRTWorld
Kanika GuptaKanika Gupta
July 19, 2021

 Bagram Airbase, the largest military installation at the heart of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, was fully vacated in the early hours of Friday, July 2. The US Army and its allied forces abandoned their largest military base in the dead of the night, switching off the electricity on their way out. The longest war in the history of the United States ebbed and flowed from this sprawling complex that inhabited thousands of troops at its peak. But the final batch of departed soldiers from the last of seven airbases completed more than 90 percent of the US troop withdrawal, far ahead of its new deadline of Aug 31.

RECOMMENDED

With the Americans gone, civilians are anxious about the security of Bagram as the threat of Taliban looms large. Shaiq Sanjani, Police Chief of Bagram district claims that their problem is not security, but the number of personnel at their disposal.  

“The problem we are facing right now is that the number of police we have is quite less. Bagram is important for not just Afghan National forces but also Talib and DAESH. We only have 108 personnel to protect the entire district. Some of them have gone to Ghorband to help with ongoing clashes and some of them are on sick leave. Our forces are working day and night. We are overworked,” reveals Sanjani.  

Once the seat of US military power, Bagram Airbase is now fully under the control of the Afghan National Army who is confident of defending the base until its last soldier, General Kohistani told TRT World.

Explore
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics