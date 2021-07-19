Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 'freedom day' ending over a year of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in England has been marred by surging infections, warnings of supermarket shortages and his own forced self-isolation.

Johnson 's bet that he can get one of Europe's largest economies firing again because so many people are now vaccinated marks a new chapter in the global response to the coronavirus.

If the vaccines prove effective in reducing severe illness and deaths even while infections reach record levels, Johnson's decision could offer a path out of the worst public health crisis in decades. If not, more lockdowns could loom.

But Johnson's big day was marred by "pingdemic chaos" as a National Health Service app ordered hundreds of thousands of people to self-isolate – prompting warnings supermarket shelves could soon be emptied.

"If we don’t do it now we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?" Johnson said just hours after he was forced to abandon a plan to dodge the 10-day quarantine requirement for himself and finance minister Rishni Sunak.

"This is the right moment but we’ve got to do it cautiously. We’ve got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there."

Britain has the seventh highest death toll in the world, 128,708, and is forecast to soon have more new infections each day than it did at the height of a second wave of the virus earlier this year.

On Sunday there were 48,161 new cases.

But, outstripping European peers, 87 percent of Britain's adult population has had one vaccination dose, and more than 68 percent have had the two doses which provide fuller protection. Daily deaths, currently at around 40 per day, are just a fraction of a peak of above 1,800 seen in January.

'Freedom day'?

From midnight, laws in England requiring masks to be worn in shops and other indoor settings lapsed, along with capacity limits in bars and restaurants, and rules limiting the number of people who can socialise together.

Johnson sets Covid-19 restrictions for England, with devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland making their own policy.