WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in bus crash in Pakistan ahead of Eid holiday
The speeding bus was travelling from Sialkot city to Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province when it hit a container truck on the highway.
Local residents look at the wreckage of a bus at the site of an accident near Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan, July 19, 2021. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
July 19, 2021

A speeding bus carrying mostly labourers travelling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 33 people and injuring 40, police and rescue officials have said.

The bus had left the city of Sialkot and was travelling on Taunsa Road; its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province, senior police officer Hassan Javed said on Monday. 

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.

Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

According to Sher Khan, who was in charge of the rescue team at the site, some of those injured were in critical condition. He said the passengers were travelling to their home district of Rajanpur to celebrate the upcoming Muslim Eid al Adha feast.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.

READ MORE:Nine Chinese among 13 killed in Pakistan bus incident

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
