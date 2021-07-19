A speeding bus carrying mostly labourers travelling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 33 people and injuring 40, police and rescue officials have said.

The bus had left the city of Sialkot and was travelling on Taunsa Road; its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province, senior police officer Hassan Javed said on Monday.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.

Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.