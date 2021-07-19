Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she was horrified by the "surreal" devastation in the flood-ravaged region of western Germany, as the death toll in Germany and Belgium passed 190 with dozens of people still missing.

The veteran leader said on Sunday the world must step up efforts to tackle the climate crisis, as global warming makes extreme weather events more likely.

"We must hurry," she said. "We have to be faster in the fight against climate change."

Wearing hiking boots and offering pandemic-safe fist bumps to rescue workers, Merkel walked through the village of Schuld in Rhineland-Palatinate state, one of the two hardest-hit regions in western Germany.

She listened to the accounts of residents where the swollen Ahr river swept away houses and left debris piled high in the streets.

Merkel, who is retiring from politics after September's elections, described the damage as "surreal" and pledged quick aid to rebuild.

"It is shocking – I can almost say that the German language doesn't have words for the destruction that's been wreaked," she said.

Dozens dead

At least 160 people have died since Wednesday in Germany's worst flooding in living memory, police said.

Merkel was accompanied by Malu Dreyer, premier of Rhineland-Palatinate which has recorded 112 fatalities.

As they navigated damaged roads together, the chancellor gripped the hand of Dreyer, who has multiple sclerosis, to support her.

At least 31 people have lost their lives in neighbouring Belgium.

Heavy rainfall has also battered Switzerland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Austria in recent days.

Climate in spotlight

The disaster has catapulted climate crisis back to the top of the agenda in Germany, ahead of September 26 polls that will mark the end of Merkel's 16 years in power.

Experts say that because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Armin Laschet, the premier of flood-stricken North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) state and frontrunner in the race for the chancellery, said global warming should be tackled "faster and more consistently".

"The climate won't tolerate a delay," he said.

Laschet's campaign suffered a setback however after he was filmed laughing in the devastated town of Erftstadt in NRW on Saturday, while President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was giving a statement expressing his sympathies to grieving families.

Laschet later apologised, saying he had been deeply moved by the suffering of residents and his behaviour in that moment "was not OK".