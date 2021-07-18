More than 1,000 Israeli settlers and police have forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound, amid tension over a planned settler incursion into the flashpoint site, according to a Palestinian agency.

In a statement, the Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem said that 1,210 settlers broke into the compound through its Israeli-controlled Al-Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the mosque, and performed their rituals inside.

According to eyewitnesses, groups of settlers attempted to storm the compound through the Bab Huta Gate and King Faisal Gate but were confronted by Palestinian worshippers.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli forces shut all entrances and gates to the Al Aqsa compound.

Israeli settler groups have called on supporters to force their way into Al Aqsa compound in large numbers on Sunday to mark what they call the “destruction of the temple” in ancient times.

