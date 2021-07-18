WORLD
Scores killed by landslides in India's Mumbai
Heavy monsoon rains triggered deadly landslides in Mumbai's Mahul and Vikhroli neighbourhoods.
Rescue workers remove debris as they search for survivors after a residential house collapsed due to landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, July 18, 2021. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
July 18, 2021

At least 23 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the Indian city of Mumbai, officials have said.

India's National Disaster Response Force said 20 people were killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed on several slum houses in the Mahul area of the city early Sunday. The injured were recovering in a hospital.

In a separate incident, three people were killed in Mumbai's Vikhroli neighbourhood after half a dozen huts located at the base of a hillock collapsed on top of each other late Saturday night. 

Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris in search of at least 15 other people who were likely trapped under the rubble.

Monsoon season between June and September

Heavy monsoon rains have waterlogged several parts of Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Train services in the city have also been disrupted.

Building collapses triggered by landslides are common in India during the monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly built.

Annual monsoon rains hit the region in June-September. 

The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

READ MORE: Rain-triggered landslides, floods kill several people in India

SOURCE:AP
