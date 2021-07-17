Six civilians, including two children, have been killed in regime shelling in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, according to local sources.

The attack targeted Sarajah village southeast of Idlib, the sources said.

Six other people, including three members of the Syria Civil Defence (White Helmets), were injured in the attack.

In May 2017, Turkey, Russia, and Iran announced that they had reached an agreement to establish a de-escalation zone in Idlib, as part of the Astana meetings related to the Syrian crisis.

Years of unrest