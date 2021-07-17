WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines' Pacquiao voted out as president of ruling party
Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao, who is seen as a possible contender to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte in next year's election, was ousted as ruling party leader after a row with Duterte.
Philippines' Pacquiao voted out as president of ruling party
Manny Pacquiao attend a news conference at the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles ahead of upcoming boxing match, Los Angeles, Sunday, July 11, 2021. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 17, 2021

Philippine senator and boxing star Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao has been voted out as leader of the country's ruling party, weeks after challenging President Rodrigo Duterte over his position on China and record on fighting corruption.

Pacquiao, 42, who is seen as a possible contender to succeed Duterte in next year's presidential election, had long been among the president's strongest supporters, backing his bloody war on drugs and bid to reintroduce the death penalty.

But ties between them soured last month after Pacquiao railed at what he called Duterte's soft stance on Beijing's aggressiveness in the South China Sea, and said he was probing graft in the government.

READ MORE: Pacquiao admits past drug use but backs Duterte's crackdown

Cusi elected new party president

A faction of the ruling democratic party led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, a close ally of Duterte, called the vote at a National Assembly meeting on Saturday. Cusi was elected party president.

The vote was carried out because existing officials were already past their two-year term limit, Melvin Matibag, the party's deputy secretary general, told reporters.

RECOMMENDED

Duterte, who remains chairman, said in a speech to the assembly that the party was as "strong as ever and ... united in further consolidating our ranks until the end of my term and beyond".

Duterte said he could run as vice president many times over to avail of immunity from lawsuits by political opponents. Political vendettas are common in the Philippines and former leaders, minus their immunity of office, have been prosecuted and even jailed after changes in power.

Pacquiao said in a statement that the party should focus on preventing the spread of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant.

The eight-division champion is in the United States to train for a welterweight title match and has yet to announce his presidential bid. He took oath as the party's president in December.

READ MORE: Duterte, Pacquiao open SEA Games in Philippines

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN