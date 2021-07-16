Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed Afghanistan's accusation of "playing negative role" in the war-torn country, saying Pakistan hosts some three million Afghan refugees and that no country has tried harder to get Taliban insurgents on the dialogue table.

Responding to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's allegations regarding Pakistan's role in the ongoing Afghan conflict, PM Khan said on Friday such comments disappointed him despite his country's "positive" role in the Afghan peace process.

"President Ghani, let me just say that the country that is going to be most affected by turmoil in Afghanistan is Pakistan," Khan responded to Ghani while addressing an international conference in Uzbekistan.

"Pakistan suffered 70,000 casualties in the last 15 years. The last thing Pakistan wants is more conflict," Khan said.

"I can assure you that no country has tried harder to get the Taliban on the dialogue table than Pakistan. We have made every effort, short of taking a military action against the Taliban in Pakistan," Pakistani premier said, adding: "To blame Pakistan for what is going on in Afghanistan is extremely unfair."

'Really disappointed' by Ghani's accusations

Referring to his last year's visit to Kabul, Khan said: "I came to Kabul. Why would I come to Kabul if I was not interested and the whole idea was that you should have looked upon Pakistan as a partner in peace."

Khan said when over 150,000 US and NATO troops were in Afghanistan that was the right time to ask the Taliban to come to the table.

"When the exit date was given, and the only few thousand American troops left, why would they listen to us, when they [Taliban] are sensing victory," Khan said, while the US top peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, was listening to him.