In the not-too-distant future, I can foresee Afghanistan's Taliban being discussed in hushed and hallowed tones by doctoral scholars of international relations and unconventional warfare.

They will talk about how the leaders of a ragtag guerrilla force led by barely literate village clerics demonstrated the strategic awareness, patience and political nous to complete a remarkable 20-year journey between the 9/11 Al Qaeda attacks and now.

During that time, it has completed the transition from being globally despised for its cruelty against Afghan citizens and bombed out of power because of its tight relationship with Al Qaeda, to becoming a mainstream political entity begrudgingly accepted by the international community.

Future conversations about the reasons for the Taliban's strategic success in universities, military academies and think tanks around the world will be long, winding and coloured by blame games.

Ultimately, they will invariably arrive at the same conclusion: the Taliban "won" by playing on the delusions shared by several global and regional states.

In many of those conversations yet to take place, I can imagine incredulous students will say: "Let me get this straight: they invaded Afghanistan because the Taliban refused to hand over the world's most wanted terrorists and ended up outsourcing the job of policing the same terrorists to the Taliban?!"

"What were they smoking?" class clowns will undoubtedly ask.

As cynical as that may sound, I have no doubt these conversations will take place because of the ongoing Taliban offensive, during which it has seized control of a third of Afghanistan within two months. It has exposed the naivety and shortsightedness of foreign decision makers like never before.

The Biden administration wasted three months conducting an Afghanistan policy review before concluding it should stick to Donald Trump's planned exit. But in deciding to exit four months later than agreed with the Taliban in February 2020, he handed the insurgents the political excuse they wanted to launch the current offensive — safe in the knowledge that the Afghan National Army no longer enjoyed protection and logistical support from NATO warplanes.

Biden seemed to think that the Taliban would grumble but accept the vagaries of the US electoral cycle. Like the US, other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and regional states thought international consensus and the desire for political legitimacy would persuade the Taliban to limit its military actions against the weak government in Kabul. They thought the Taliban would ultimately agree to share power under the terms of the constitution enacted by the Afghan government.

As an old player of Af-Pak poker, Biden should have known better. But it would be unfair to single him out.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's political party chiefs and senior MPs gathered for a national security briefing and discussion with the two army generals who call the policy shots under the country's so-called hybrid democracy. They emerged from the behind-closed-doors meeting in the National Assembly eight hours later in a grim mood.

Not long after, political journalists reported why.

Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Bajwa and Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), declared that the Taliban is no longer listening to them because its seizure of vast swathes of territory in Afghanistan has made it less and less reliant on its logistical networks inside Pakistan.