WORLD
3 MIN READ
African countries appeal for $100 billion to stave off pandemic recession
The continent has seen a surge of infections during the past month, as it recorded one million new cases and a 43 percent jump in Covid-19 deaths last week.
African countries appeal for $100 billion to stave off pandemic recession
A woman spreads fish on the ground before processing it on Bargny beach, some 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday April 21, 2021. / AP
Ylenia GostoliYlenia Gostoli
July 16, 2021

Eleven African heads of state have called this week for $100 billion in hardship funding to help the economies of their countries out of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lockdowns and reduced travel and trade have thrown sub-Saharan Africa into recession.

While most African nations haven't reached the peaks of fatalities and infection seen in other parts of the world, there are concerns that a third wave of the coronavirus could get worse, with faster-spreading variants driving infections.

Appeal for help from vulnerable economies

The leaders met in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan, where they produced a declaration asking for $100 billion for the period of 2022-2025 from the International Development Association (IDA), an arm of the World Bank Group that offers loans and grants to some of the world's poorest countries.

The funding would be a step up from a previous disbursement of $82 billion agreed in 2019.

RECOMMENDED

"I appeal to our partners to take ownership of this Abidjan declaration and significantly increase their contribution ... to fight inequalities and help finance the most vulnerable economies," Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said in a speech.

The presidents of Guinea, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Benin, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Togo, Liberia and Madagascar also signed the appeal.

Vaccination campaign lagging behind amid surge in cases

The continent has seen a surge of infections in the last month, with one million new cases recorded, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6 million and more than 153,000 deaths.

Africa recorded a 43 percent jump in Covid-19 deaths last week. The World Health Organization warned that as hospital admissions rise, countries face shortages of oxygen and intensive-care beds.

So far, only 18 million people in Africa, a continent of 1.3 billion, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, deepening fears of a protracted economic slowdown as much of the world re-opens.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN