Afghan forces have clashed with Taliban fighters in an operation to retake a key border crossing with Pakistan, as the insurgents tightened their grip in the north and battled for the stronghold of an infamous warlord.

"The Afghan forces are fighting against the Taliban, who have taken shelter in civilian homes," Jamal Nasir Barakzai, police spokesperson for southern Kandahar province, said on Friday.

"We have suffered one death and dozens of our fighters have got injured," Mullah Muhammad Hassan, who identified himself as a Taliban insurgent, told AFP news agency near Chaman in Pakistan, about five kilometres from the border.

A senior official on the Pakistan side of the frontier said heavy fighting could still be heard late on Friday afternoon, and noted the Taliban's white flags remained flying over the crossing.

The fight for the border comes as a war of words heated up between Kabul and Islamabad after the Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh accused Pakistan of providing "close air support to Taliban in certain areas".

Saleh did not provide any evidence to support his allegations.

Pakistan strongly rejected the claim, with a Foreign Ministry statement saying the country "took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population".

"We acknowledge Afghan government's right to undertake actions on its sovereign territory," it added.

Heavy fighting continues

Residents of Spin Boldak, which fell to the Taliban on Wednesday, said the Taliban and army were battling in the main bazaar of the border town.

"There is heavy fighting," said Mohammad Zahir.

Afghanistan's interior ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said Afghan forces had retaken the area, but Qari Yosuf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesperson, said in a statement the insurgents still had control of Spin Boldak.

Reuters news agency said one of its photographers had been killed in Friday's Spin Boldak fighting, citing an Afghan army commander.

Danish Siddiqui, an Indian national, was part of a team that shared a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 and had been embedded with Afghan special forces, the agency said.

The border crossing provides direct access to Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

Kabul says Taliban's top leadership has hid in the province for decades and plans attacks in Afghanistan from there.

Pakistan says militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (or TTP), once headquartered in Pakistan's tribal region before the launch of a military onslaught in 2014, has set up bases across the border in Afghanistan to attack Pakistani security forces.

Almost three million Afghan refugees, half of them unregistered, have been living in Pakistan since the Soviet Union's invasion and defeat in Afghanistan.

Pakistan says it can't host more refugees fleeing fresh violence in Afghanistan.

As fighting continued, Pakistan postponed a special conference on Afghanistan in Islamabad.

An aide to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told local media his government had asked for the Islamabad conference to be postponed as negotiators were already heading to Qatar.

Lifeline for southern Afghanistan

The Spin Boldak-Chaman border crossing is an economic lifeline for southern Afghanistan.

The landlocked country depends on the crucial commercial artery to export much of its agricultural produce, such as almonds and dried fruits, while also serving as the entry point for finished goods coming from Pakistan.