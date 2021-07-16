US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have failed to settle their dispute over Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline but said they agreed that Moscow must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon to coerce its neighbors.

"Good friends can disagree," Biden told reporters on Thursday after two meetings with Merkel at the White House, adding that both leaders had asked their teams to look at practical measures they could take together if Russia's actions posed a threat.

Biden said he expressed his long-standing concerns to Merkel about the $11 billion pipeline, which would deliver gas from the Arctic to Germany via the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine and depriving it of valuable transit fees.

Biden told reporters that he and Merkel are "absolutely united in our conviction that Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon to coerce or threaten its neighbors."

Germany wants the gas from the pipeline, which would double the capacity of Russia to deliver the fuel under the Baltic Sea, and likely be cheaper than liquefied natural gas imports from the United States and other countries.

Biden has long said the pipeline is a bad deal for Europe.

Differences between Washington and Berlin

In May, Biden's administration sanctioned Nord Stream 2 AG, the company behind the project and its chief executive. But he immediately waived the measures as Washington seeks to repair relations with Berlin following four years of the Trump administration.