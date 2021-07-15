A small number of the former Colombian soldiers accused of involvement in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise this month had received US military training in the past, the Pentagon has said.

Haitian authorities said Moise was shot dead at his home on July 7 by a unit of assassins including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.

Eighteen Colombians have been detained and three others were killed by police. Families and colleagues back in Colombia have told reporters the men were hired to act as bodyguards.

"A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had participated in past US military training and education programmes, while serving as active members of the Colombian Military Forces," Lieutenant Colonel Ken Hoffman told Reuters.

Hoffman did not say how many of the detained Colombians had received training.

The US military routinely trains service members from the region, he said, adding that the training "emphasises and promotes respect for human rights, compliance with the rule of law, and militaries subordinate to democratically elected civilian leadership."

Miami security firm faces questions

A Miami-based security firm is also facing scrutiny for its role in hiring the soldiers.

For the owner of the small private security company with a history of avoiding paying debts and declaring bankruptcy, it looked like a good opportunity: Find people with military experience for a job in Haiti.

Antonio “Tony” Intriago, owner of CTU Security, seems to have jumped at the chance, hiring more than 20 former soldiers from Colombia for the mission.

Now the Colombians have been killed or captured in the aftermath of the assassination and Intriago's business faces questions about its role in the killing.

On Wednesday evening, e Charles, head of Haiti’s National Police, accused Intriago of travelling to Haiti numerous times as part of the assassination plot and of signing a contract while there, but provided no other details and offered no evidence.

“The investigation is very advanced,” Charles said.

A Miami security professional believes Intriago was too eager to take the job and did not push to learn details, leaving his contractors in the lurch. Some of their family members back in Colombia have said the men understood the mission was to provide protection for VIPs.

The Colombians in play

Three Colombians were killed and 18 are behind bars in Haiti, Colombia’s national police chief, General Jorge Luis Vargas, told reporters in Bogota. Colombian diplomats in Haiti have not had access to them.

Vargas has said that CTU Security used its company credit card to buy 19 plane tickets from Bogota to Santo Domingo for the Colombian suspects allegedly involved in the killing.

One of the Colombians who was killed, Duberney Capador, photographed himself wearing a black CTU Security polo shirt.

Nelson Romero Velasquez, an ex-soldier and attorney who is advising 16 families of the Colombians held in Haiti, said on Wednesday that the men had all served in the Colombian military’s elite special forces and could operate without being detected, if they had desired.

He said their behaviour made it clear they did not go to Haiti to assassinate the president.

“They have the ability to be like shadows,” Romero Velasquez said.

The predawn attack took place at the president’s private home.

He was shot to death and his wife wounded. It’s not clear who pulled the trigger.

The latest suspects identified in the sweeping investigation included a former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the US government.

Miami, a city of intrigue

Miami has become a focus of the probe.