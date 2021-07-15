Pakistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday the Taliban were in control of a key town on the Afghan side of the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak-Chaman, the latest in a series of key posts to come under their control in recent weeks.

"They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing," said ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

The Taliban announced they had taken the crossing on Wednesday, but the Afghan government later claimed to have retaken it.

The crossing is the second most important on the border with Pakistan and a major source of revenue for the Western-backed government in Kabul.

It provides direct access to Pakistan's Balochistan province, where the Taliban's top leadership has been based for decades. It also hosts an unknown number of reserve fighters who regularly enter Afghanistan to help bolster their ranks.

