The Israeli army has arrested dozens of Palestinian students on allegations of being "terror operatives" of the Hamas group.

According to reports, the Israeli army said it had arrested between 20 and 30 students in Turmus Aya, a village in the north of the occupied West Bank, on Wednesday.

Palestinian sources told AFP news agency that the students, from Birzeit University near Ramallah, were arrested on their way back from the village, where earlier this month Israeli troops punitively demolished the home of the wife of a shooting suspect, Muntasser Shalabi. The 44-year-old Palestinian-American is awaiting trial for killing a Jewish student and injuring two others in May.

An Israeli army statement said: "Some of the apprehended terror operatives were directly involved in terror activities, including money transfers, incitement and the organisation of Hamas activities in [the West Bank]."

A statement announcing the arrests said the student had been detained in a joint operation involving the army, the police and the Shin Bet domestic security agency.