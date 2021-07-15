Defeating the 2016 coup in Turkey is “a common source of pride” for the nation, the country’s president has said on the fifth anniversary of the defeated coup.

"The epic of July 15 is a common source of pride for all of us. July 15 – it is the victory of the nation, of the national will, of those who set their heart on democracy," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a commemorative ceremony in parliament on Thursday.

The Turkish leader said that no one has the right to downplay the glorious struggle of the nation on the night of the attempted coup by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

July 15, the day of the defeated coup, is now marked in Turkey as Democracy and National Unity Day, with commemorations set to be held across Turkey on Thursday.

Erdogan said July 15 was the day when justice won against oppression and freedom won.

"The martyrs of July 15 are today's representatives of the struggle for right against vanity, oppression and blasphemy," he added.

'Attacks threatened our brotherhood'