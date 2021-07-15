Several civilians were reported killed, including three children, when Syrian regime rockets hit two villages in the last rebel stronghold in Idlib, rescue workers and a war monitor have said.

The deaths reported on Thursday come amid an uptick in violations of a ceasefire deal that was brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 and had since largely held.

Since June, regime forces have stepped up shelling of rebel groups dominating the Idlib region who in turn have responded by targeting regime positions in surrounding areas.

The Syrian Civil Defense team that operates in opposition areas, known as White Helmets, said guided missiles struck in Ibleen, a village in southern Idlib, killing a woman, her daughter and a child and injuring four others. All were from the same family, the White Helmets said.

In eastern Idlib, at least six were killed, including a child, when rockets hit an area where a quarry is located near Foa, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Those killed were stone cutters, the Observatory said. The White Helmets also reported the strike, but said two children were among those killed..

READ MORE: UN rights body calls for accountability over mass disappearances in Syria