Iran says no to nuclear talks until Raisi takes charge as president
Iranian diplomats are not prepared to engage with the US for nuclear talks as they wait for Raisi to replace Rouhani in August.
FILE PHOTO: A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. / Reuters Archive
July 15, 2021

Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's administration takes the country's reins.

An Iranian diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Reuters, said Iran had conveyed this to European officials acting as interlocutors in the indirect US-Iranian negotiations and that the current thinking is the Vienna talks will not resume before mid-August.

"They are not prepared to come back before the new government," the source told Reuters, adding that it was unclear whether this meant until Raisi formally takes over as president on August 5 or until his government is formally in place.

"We are now talking probably not before mid-August," added the source.

Talks began in April on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, formally named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but have appeared stuck since their sixth round ended on June 20, with no sign when they may resume.

The agreement, which Democratic former President Barack Obama negotiated and Republican former President Donald Trump abandoned, struck a balance between Iran accepting limits to its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

A US State Department spokesperson confirmed that Iran had asked for more time because of its presidential transition.

"We were prepared to continue negotiating but the Iranians requested more time to deal with their presidential transition," said the State Department spokesperson.

"When Iran is done with its process, we are prepared to plan our return to Vienna to continue with our talks," she added. "We remain interested in seeking mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, though as (Secretary of State Antony Blinken) has made clear, this offer will not be on the table indefinitely."

In 2018, the former US President Donald Trump announced his country's withdrawal from the agreement and reimposed sanctions against Iran which paved the way for Tehran to step up uranium enrichment to its highest-ever levels in violation of the accord.

The sixth round of talks were adjourned in late June and the new US administration under president Joe Biden has expressed its interest in returning back to the negotiation table with some US officials voicing their increasing pessimism regarding the possibility of an agreement. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
