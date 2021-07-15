Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed “solidarity” with Turkey as it marks the fifth anniversary of the 2016 failed coup attempt on July 15.

“On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, and on my own behalf, I would like to reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Turkey on the occasion of ‘Democracy and National Unity Day’,” Khan said in a message addressed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“History will remember how five years ago, on this day, the Turkish people displayed their characteristic resilience and gallantry to defy those who wanted to target Turkey’s peace and stability as well as its democratic institutions,” the statement added.

“It was also the day when the entire Pakistani nation spoke with one voice against the attempt to undermine Turkey’s democracy and progress towards prosperity.”

Khan said that “today, the people of Pakistan join the people of Turkey in honoring the martyrs and supporting their families.”