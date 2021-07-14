Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro may need a surgery after the far-right leader was admitted to hospital due to persistent hiccups, the government said on Wednesday.

He's suffering from an "intestinal obstruction".

The 66-year-old Bolsonaro had been complaining publicly since last week about suffering from the hiccups following July 3 surgery on a dental implant.

Bolsonaro was first taken to a military hospital in the capital Brasilia but will now be transferred to Sao Paulo for more tests.

"He is in good spirits and feels well," the presidency had said earlier in the day.

Several operations

Bolsonaro was examined in Brasilia by Antonio Macedo, who has operated on the president several times since he was stabbed in the abdomen in 2018 while on the campaign trail.