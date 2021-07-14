TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Mass grave of PKK/YPG victims found in Syria: Turkish defence ministry
The discovery adds to the accusations that the terrorist group has committed war crimes.
Mass grave of PKK/YPG victims found in Syria: Turkish defence ministry
YPG/PKK terror group has not just targeted Turkish forces but also attacked civilians inside Syria for years. / AP Archive
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
July 14, 2021

A mass grave containing the bodies of 35 people killed by the PKK/YPG terrorist group has been found in Syria's Afrin district, Turkish defence ministry said. 

Excavations are still ongoing at the site and there's a possibility that more dead bodies can be unearthed in an area that was under the control of YPG/PKK terrorists until Turkish forces pushed them out in 2018. 

READ MORE: Several killed in terrorist attack in northern Syria

“Another war crime of the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG came to the light,” the ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

YPG, which masquerades as a group that fought Daesh, faces numerous accusations of assassinations, bombings and other attacks against civilians. 

The Turkish defence ministry said excavation was carried out at an empty plot in an Afrin neighbourhood where PKK/YPG terrorists had buried victims in January 2018. 

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:US should end support to YPG, says Turkey

“35 bodies were found in sacks following the excavation conducted under the supervision of a prosecutor,” the statement said. 

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a series of successful anti-terror operations — Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) — across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable settlements for Syrian refugees.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the far-left PKK, which is listed as a terror organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU, has killed nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN