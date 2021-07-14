Tajikistan has said that almost 350 refugees from Afghanistan had crossed into the Central Asian country, fleeing sweeping gains by Taliban fighters as foreign forces withdraw.

Border guards in the ex-Soviet country said on Wednesday those fleeing included 177 minors, and that two babies had died during the journey to the mountainous and impoverished country.

The Taliban's offensive has seen a stream of Afghans make their way across the border. Earlier this months more than 1,000 government troops fled to Tajikistan after the fighters seized a border crossing between the countries.

The militia in recent weeks has brought huge swathes of Afghanistan under its control as foreign troops withdraw, including the country's main Shir Khan Bandar border crossing with Tajikistan.

The border guards said the refugees, who included some 64 boys and 113 girls, crossed from the Badakhshan province, brining with them herds of livestock.

Tajikistan has even considered setting up camps for Afghan refugees, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Moscow's concern

Moscow, an important power broker in the region was closely watching the offensive, concerned about the security of countries in ex-Soviet Central Asia where it maintains military bases.

On Wednesday, about 1,000 troops at Russia's 201st military base in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe took part in drills, Russian news agency Interfax reported.