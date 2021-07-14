Cornel West, one of the US' foremost Black scholars, has accused Harvard University of "intellectual and spiritual bankruptcy of deep depths" in his bombshell resignation letter.

The 68-year-old scholar cited the university "deference to anti-Palestinian prejudices" as one of the reasons for his resignation.

West, who submitted his resignation on June 30 but only published it earlier this week, said he faced discrimination during his four-year stint at the university, including a lower salary and less time off.

In his statement, he said that the university is increasingly "market-driven", which had resulted in "spiritual rot".

West went on to say that "to witness a faculty enthusiastically support a candidate for tenure then timidly defer to a rejection based on the Harvard administration's hostility to the Palestinian cause was disgusting".

"This kind of narcissistic academic professionalism, cowardly deference to the anti-Palestinian prejudices of the Harvard administration, and indifference to my mother's death constitute an intellectual and spiritual bankruptcy of deep depths."