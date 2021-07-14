Many European countries, primarily the UK, had been involved in various colonialist practices in the past centuries, changing the demographic, economic and social structures of continents from Africa to Americas and the Middle East.

They had inflicted significant damages, amounting genocides, over native populations across today’s Canada, the US, Australia and other places in Central and South America, conducting a slave trade by uprooting people from their homelands and shipping them off to far-off continents for illicit colonialist aims.

Jamaica, which has suffered from those atrocities much, now seeks billions of dollars in reparations from the UK, which had colonised the country until 1962 and used the ancestors of modern day Jamaicans for slave trade.

“Our African ancestors were forcibly removed from their home and suffered unparalleled atrocities in Africa to carry out forced labor to the benefit of the British Empire,” said Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s minister of sports, youth and culture.

Because Jamaica is still part of the Commonwealth, the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, still serves as the official head of the Caribbean state. As a result, under a petition, Jamaica has sought reparations from the UK government. The petition has not been filed yet, pending an internal legal process.

"We are hoping for reparatory justice in all forms that one would expect if they are to really ensure that we get justice from injustices to repair the damages that our ancestors experienced," Grange added.

Suffering under colonial rule

Jamaicans had suffered from slavery not only under British rule but also Spanish colonisation, which began in 1509 with the European country’s first settlement, Sevilla, around St. Ann’s Bay. Britain took over Jamaica from Spain in 1655, establishing a colonial rule for more than three centuries there.

Being in the middle of the Caribbean Sea, Jamaica became a center of the slave trade for colonialist European states, which transported millions of enslaved Africans to the Americas to make them toil on hundreds of plantations of sugar cane, bananas and other crops.