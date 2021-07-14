Starting July 11, thousands of protestors swept across Cuba, affecting Havana and over 30 cities, in a rare public display of dissatisfaction with the government.

The central refrain of demonstrators is “Homeland and Life” – a twist on Che Guevara’s famous “Homeland or Death” slogan. Encapsulating the bread and butter demands of many demonstrators, it is displayed on make-shift signs, sung in the streets, and has become a hashtag on social media. Videos of protestors in Camaguey chanting “no more death, there’s no food” speak directly to the dire situation affecting Cubans.

The main thrust of these slogans are shortages in healthcare supplies, vaccines, and food – issues that the government has not been able to address. Similar reasons for protests have emerged in much of the world since the onset of the pandemic.

Yet, Cuba is still a one-party state where protests against the government are unusual and unauthorised demonstrations are illegal. It is not uncommon to see militarised police with German Shepherds in working-class Havana.

In this environment, sharper political slogans against the communist government have emerged.

Videos of demonstrators standing outside of Havana’s National Capitol Building and along the city’s picturesque Malecon show protestors chanting “freedom”. Protests carried over into Monday with mass demonstrations in Holguin – Fidel Castro’s hometown in the east of the country. At the time of writing, protests have swept through Cardenas. There may be more depth to this discontent.

To contain the momentum of the demonstrations on Sunday, the government limited access to the internet and imprisoned hundreds. Initially, the police were unable to deter the protestors so they withdrew. Eventually, anti-riot police were deployed to contain the outpour of anger with rubber bullets and batons. In some cases, police in plainclothes infiltrated protests to arrest unsuspecting demonstrators. By nightfall, the military openly patrolled the streets of Havana.

In response to police repression, videos show protesters peacefully chanting “we are not afraid” while walking through the streets with their hands up. In other cases, protestors responded by attacking symbols of the state. Rare episodes of violent tactics include flipping police cars and sacking Communist Party offices.

Early Sunday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez blamed the demonstrations on foreign mercenaries paid by the United States to destabilise Cuba. He called on government supporters to take the streets to fight. Thousands responded in impromptu counter-protests bearing Communist Party and 26th of July Movement flags chanting: “I am Fidel”.

The pandemic in Cuba

Cuba has managed to do comparatively well with addressing the pandemic. A Lancet piece published this April notes that, “Cuba's long-standing commitment to health has led to a successful COVID-19 pandemic response, but it is threatened by financial and supplier issues”. Cuba was doing so well during the early phase of the pandemic that it was sending healthcare professionals to help with Covid-19 outbreaks all over the world.