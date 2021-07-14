The European Commission has announced landmark proposals to achieve a zero-carbon economy, including a special levy on polluting imports, officials said.

In a more controversial move on Wednesday, the EU executive also proposed to create a special carbon market that would bring higher consumer prices on fuel for road transport or heating oil.

The bloc proposed world's first carbon border tariff, which would impose emission costs on imports of goods including steel, cement and aluminium.

The border levy would be phased in from 2026, the Commission said.

The measure is designed to protect European industries from competitors abroad not subject to the same carbon costs.

The bloc also proposed an effective ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars as of 2035 which will accelerate a switch to zero-emission electric vehicles [EVs].

The EU executive, the European Commission, proposed a 55 percent cut in CO2 emissions from cars by 2030 versus 2021 levels, much higher than the existing target of a 37.5 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by that time.

100 percent cut by 2035

The Commission also proposed a 100 percent cut in CO2 emissions by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil-fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc.

"This is the sort of ambition we've been waiting to see from the EU, where it’s been lacking in recent years," said Helen Clarkson, Chief Executive of the Climate Group, a non-profit group that works with business and government to tackle climate crisis.

"The science tells us we need to halve emissions by 2030, so for road transport it's simple – get rid of the internal combustion engine."

In order to boost sales EV sales, Brussels also proposed legislation that would require countries to install public charging points along major roads with a maximum distance of 60 kilometres between them by 2025.

Carbon sink

The European Commission also proposed setting targets for EU member states to use carbon reservoirs such as forests and grasslands to absorb a cumulative 310 million tonnes of CO2 a year from the atmosphere by 2030.

Experts see the protection and build-up of natural "carbon sinks" as crucial to reaching "net zero" emissions by 2050, the goal scientists say the world must meet to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.