At least 1,146 people died attempting to reach Europe by sea in the first six months of 2021, more than doubling from the same period last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Wednesday.

In the first six months of 2020, the IOM said that 513 migrants are known to have drowned trying to make the crossing.

"IOM reiterates the call on states to take urgent and proactive steps to reduce loss of life on maritime migration routes to Europe and uphold their obligations under international law," said the organisation's director-general, António Vitorino.

"Increasing search-and-rescue efforts, establishing predictable disembarkation mechanisms and ensuring access to safe and legal migration pathways are key steps towards achieving this goal."

People attempting to cross to Europe via the Mediterranean increased by 58 percent between January and June this year compared to the same period in 2020.

The Missing Migrants Project produced the report at the IOM's Global Migration Data Analysis Center.

It shows increased deaths coupled with insufficient search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean and on the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, where interceptions off the North African coast are also rising.

In the first half of 2021, most of the men, women and children who died trying to reach Europe were attempting to cross the Mediterranean, where 896 deaths were documented.

Of these, at least 741 people died on the Central Mediterranean route, while 149 people lost their lives crossing the Western Mediterranean and six died on the Eastern Mediterranean route from Turkey to Greece.