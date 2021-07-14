Tchinda says the longed-for destination of his risky Aegean crossing – the island of Kos – was already tantalisingly in view when Greek vessels halted the boat he was sailing in along with 30 other migrants.

"First a navy ship blocked our way, then it was joined by two smaller Zodiac-type boats," the 39-year-old from Cameroon tells AFP.

"The coastguards were armed and shouted at us to go home," he said in a series of phone interviews conducted between July 1 and 8.

A cellphone video shared by the Cameroonian with AFP shows a packed dinghy immobilised by a Greek coastguard patrol boat, with four crew members monitoring the migrants.

A second patrol boat and a third vessel can be seen in the distance.

"Stay down and stay calm, for your safety," a Greek coastguardsman, in a mask and gloves, says, holding a long pole.

Next to him, a female coastguard fingers a machine gun.

But the migrants, most of them men wearing life jackets, are agitated.

"I am tired," one man shouts back. "Pushback," says another.

Tchinda, who declined to give his last name, says he believed the guards "did not dare" to act violently towards the migrants because they saw them filming.

But, he says, they made waves to push the dinghy back towards Turkish waters.

"Luckily no one fell into the water but it could have been very dangerous," the Cameroonian adds.

The Turkish coastguard confirmed in a June 11 written statement that it had picked up a boat the previous day shortly before 1:00 pm local time.

Details on the number of migrants on board, its location and the time chimed with those described by Tchinda.

The incident comes amid a series of media and NGO reports in recent months on the forced return of migrants from Greek territory or in Greece's waters to Turkey.

Pushbacks in the EU: a 'de facto' policy

Amnesty International said last month that illegal pushbacks of refugees and migrants to Turkey had become Greece's "de facto" border policy.