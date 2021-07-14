Afghan authorities say Taliban’s claims of controlling a key border crossing with Pakistan are untrue and that an attack on Spin Boldak post had been repelled amid unconfirmed contradictory reports of the insurgents flying their flag on the post.

“The terrorist Taliban had some movements near the border area ... The security forces have repelled the attack,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Tareq Arian told AFP on Wednesday, minutes after the insurgents claimed they had captured the strategic crossing in Wesh that allows entry into Pakistan's Chaman city.

“ANDSF says reports of Taliban taking the border are untrue,” a senior government official told TRT World.

The Taliban as well as Pakistani security sources said the group had taken control of the crossing.

"The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing," the Pakistani security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"They have raised their flag and removed the Afghan flag," the source said, the comments matching widely distributed videos on social media of the insurgents celebrating their alleged victory.

The unverified videos circulating on social media from what appears to be both sides of the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing show what appeared to be the Taliban flag being hoisted on Afghan territory instead of the country's flag.