TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Biden nominates Jeff Flake as US envoy to Turkey
Flake's appointment comes as Washington tries to mend ties with its Nato ally.
Biden nominates Jeff Flake as US envoy to Turkey
Jeff Flake is a former Republic senator who criticised Donald Trump. / AP Archive
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
July 13, 2021

Jeff Flake, a former senator and one of the most outspoken Republican foes of Donald Trump, was nominated by President Joe Biden as ambassador to Turkey, tasked with managing tense relations with an ally.

Biden met Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month as the two Nato allies tried to iron out differences on a host of issues ranging from Ankara's purchase of Russian missiles to Washington's backing of YPG terrorists in Syria. 

Flake, who unlike many Republicans has never retracted his criticism of Trump and went so far as to campaign for Biden in last year's election, said on Tuesday he was "humbled and honoured" to be chosen as ambassador.

READ MORE:Erdogan to Biden: No problem impossible to solve in Turkey-US relations

RECOMMENDED

"With this nomination, the Biden administration reaffirms the best tradition of American foreign policy and diplomacy: the credo that partisan politics should stop at the water's edge," Flake wrote in a blog post. 

His nomination was announced in a routine White House statement as Biden fills out key diplomatic posts, many of them vacant six months into his term.

Turkey has experienced major tensions with Washington in recent years but is also a vital partner in key areas such as Afghanistan.

READ MORE: How Turkey emerged as a key player to run the Kabul airport

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row