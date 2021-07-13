Rescuers in northern India have been digging through rocks and mud searching for the missing, after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in two states, killing at least six people, officials said.

TV footage and videos shared on social media on Tuesday showed roads, cars and homes being washed away in Dharamshala in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, which has been lashed by torrential rains since the weekend.

One body was recovered and five people were rescued at Boh village, where one of the landslides took place, officials said.

Two more bodies were found in landslides and flash floods elsewhere in the state.

"NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) men continued to search for the missing in the night and after daybreak at Boh village ... where nine people are still missing," Kangra district's police superintendent Vimukt Ranjan told AFP on Tuesday.

Annual monsoon deluge