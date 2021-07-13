Hawiyya Dabke is an all-female Palestinian dance group based in the UK, who are breaking boundaries and creatively bringing the realities of Palestinian suffering under occupation onto the dance floor and directly to grass roots communities.

In Arabic, ‘Hawiyya’ means identity; a name befitting this group of women fighting for the survival and freedom of the Palestinian people. This dance collective are first and foremost social activists, who use dance, performance and poetry to raise awareness of a brutal occupation.

“We use our performances to promote social justice for Palestinians and other oppressed people, and to celebrate our culture which has been suppressed for decades,” Shahd Abusalama, one of the dance troupe’s founders, told TRT World.

“Israel has long tried to appropriate the indigenous traditions and arrest, harass and restrict dabke dancers and other artists. We will not allow our culture to be appropriated and defaced by our oppressors!”

Dabke, a traditional folk dance from the Levant region, is one of the main dance forms in Palestine, and a living history of the people and their culture. Since 1948, the dance has become the voice of the voiceless, and a resounding statement of Palestinian identity, existence and resistance.

The meaning of ‘dabke’ is literally ‘stamping of the feet’, and historically was used to inspire people when they were working the land or joining together to complete communal tasks.

“Dabke is about rootedness, belonging and unity. There is a traditional dabke song ‘Ala Dalouna’ which means ‘let’s go and help’, and is now used as a call for all Palestinians to join together in resistance,” Shahd says.

Since 1948, a large number of Palestinians have become refugees scattered across the world, and are not allowed to return to their homeland while Jews from anywhere can claim citizenship under the Law of Return. The Palestinians who remain are basically prisoners in their land with no rights or freedom.

However, Palestinians are a resilient and creative people. Where they have been silenced, they use other means of resistance such as dance.

Hawiyya run dabke workshops all over the world, and spread awareness of the Palestinian cause through grass roots projects and creativity.

Being a women-only dance troupe gives Hawiyya the scope to reach spaces and audiences where mixed-sex groups cannot reach, which results in their message spreading to a wider crowd.

One such instance is how dabke empowers women participants to express themselves freely; especially those who have suffered from trauma or abuse. They connect themselves to the message of the dance, and can use it to release their suffering.

Nadia Sibany is a Hawiyya collective member and dancer who grew up in Nablus, and came to the UK when she was just seven-years-old. She joined the group in 2018 after searching for a way to connect more closely with her Palestinian heritage.

Nadia had been dancing from a young age, but she was not trained in dabke. However, with the worsening of the situation in Palestine over the years, and a sense of isolation from her people, she wanted to be part of the fight for justice.

“I joined Hawiyya because it combined my thirst for social activism with my love of dance,” Nadia told TRT World. “I wanted to be part of a movement which serves as a cultural and political unification for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians denied the right of passage or return to their homeland.”