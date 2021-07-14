The name Omer Halisdemir is etched in the national memory of Türkiye since the midnight of July 15, 2016, when the brave-hearted soldier shot dead putschist Brigadier General Semih Terzi who had gone rogue and was leading a group of heavily armed soldiers to capture the Special Forces Command in the capital city, Ankara.

Minutes before striking Terzi down, Halisdemir received a phone call from his commander Major General Zekai Aksakalli, who told him that the country was facing a violent coup and that eliminating Terzi was essential to deal a major blow to the coup plotters.

“Aye aye sir, give your blessing,” Halisdemir replied.

Halisdemir took a position in the front yard of the command center. Terzi entered the compound, escorted by heavily armed officers, at 02.16 AM. In lightning speed, Halisdemir came out of his hiding spot and shot dead Terzi, the key military asset for Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Halisdemir succeeded in getting rid of Terzi but he couldn't save himself from the hail of bullets fired by Terzi’s escorts. Major Fatih Sahin, another FETO member, hit him 12 times in the back.

Seeing Halisdemir still alive, another henchman of Terzi, Mihrali Atmaca, fired the last shot that ended the gallant soldier's life. The incident, which was captured on security cameras, was the turning point of the coup.

Halisdemir's valiant act threw FETO-led soldiers into disarray. They darted here and there aimlessly, unable to follow the coup plot, while Terzi, their leader, laid dead like a log.

As the dark night ended with bright sunshine, tens of thousands of Turkish people were already onto the streets, celebrating the defeat of coup plotters.

When CCTV footage of Halisdemir's valour was made public, it moved ordinary Turks to tears. While they were inspired by his courage, his ability to fight against a heavily armed unit of putschists and taking out their main leader, they also mourned his death. For Turks, it was too hard to bear the loss of a fearless soldier, who happily took the orders from his commander, even though the chances of his survival were extremely less.

In 2021, TRT World visited Halisdemir's hometown Cukurkuyu in Nigde province. Cukurkuyu is full of vast expanses of agricultural land ringed by low-lying hills of Central Anatolia.

Prior to the July 15 failed coup, Cukurkuyu was a nondescript town. Now, it has a public park and a university built in the memory of Halisdemir. A Muslim cemetery has been named after him too, where his final resting place is adorned by small Turkish flags.

Ibrahim Ayhan, an elected neighbourhood representative of Cukurkuyu Town, was a childhood friend of Halisdemir.

“He always desired to be a soldier. While he was brave and fearless on the battlefield, he wouldn't hurt a fly on normal days. When it came to defending his nation, nothing would intimidate him and his martyrdom proved it,” Ayhan told TRT World.

“The children of Cukurkuyu are born fearless. They are brave and patriotic. Omer proved it. He became Türkiye's national hero."

In his childhood and early youth, Halisdemir was a shepherd, according to Sukur Koc, 67, one of the well-known figures of Cukurkuyu.

“All my grandchildren feel inspired by his story like the rest of Türkiye does. Not everyone can do what Omer did. He was very brave. As long as our youth follow the path of Omer Halisdemir, no one can harm this country,” Koc said.

Koc said the entire town is witness to Halisdemir's humble and honest character.

"No matter who you talk to, they will say good things and you will never hear anything bad about him."

Halisdemir joined the Turkish Armed Forces in 1999 as an infantry soldier. His bravery and sound military mind made him a successful serviceman and he was awarded various military awards. He also served in difficult and challenging places such as southeastern Türkiye, northern Iraq and Afghanistan.