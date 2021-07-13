Last week, the Israeli parliament voted down an extension to the “Ban on Palestinian family unification law”, a controversial legislation that bars Palestinian citizens of Israel from extending residency or citizenship rights to Palestinian spouses from Gaza or the West Bank.

The racist law was introduced in 2003 as a temporary emergency legislation to “prevent terrorists from residing in Israel.” All Israeli governments since then have extended it every year. But this time, with the newly formed government, a rare sequence of events and circumstances saw a tie on the vote of extension, which essentially meant the racist law had been voted down.

And don’t let the clean Israeli terminology fool you: that law reeks of racism and is clearly derived from Jewish supremacy.

In an effort to prevent a change in the demographic ratio between Jews and Arabs in Israel, and under the guise of “security reasons”, the Israeli government had legislated a law against, well, love.

We Palestinians suffer from a wide array of discriminatory Israeli laws in housing, planning, travelling and work issues. But this rarely talked about anti-love law was perhaps one of the most inhumane. How can you prevent people from the same nation from falling in love and starting families?

To understand how absurd that idea was, let me describe as a Palestinian citizen of Israel (we call ourselves “48ers” because we were occupied in 1948) my love-hate relationship with my fellow Palestinians, the “67ers” (the people who were occupied in 1967, the West Bank and Gaza).

My father used to travel to the West Bank a lot due to his line of work in construction.

He had Palestinian employees from several places in the West Bank. As a little boy, I used to love accompanying him on his drives to Ramallah and other cities. We lived in Lyd, a binational city — used to be Palestinian before ‘48, now Jews and an Arab minority live in it — a mere 30 minutes away from Ramallah, but crossing that checkpoint felt I was travelling to another country.

I used to love going to Manara Square, the main city square, with my dad. In the pre-Oslo days, the Israeli army was still very present in all of Ramallah. I remember how we used to walk to a random store and leave a few minutes later to see the young men who, moments ago were just walking outside, now fully masked and throwing stones at Israeli army Jeeps and soldiers.

My father would grab me quickly, throw me in his car and we would drive away.

I remember watching the dramatic clashes from the rear window while my dad, who somehow always remained calm, drove away like we were in a car chase in a movie. There were loud shooting sounds, shouting and smoke, but the man kept his composure. That always looked so cool to me, like John Mclane from Die Hard, but without the cigarette.

Those masked men always looked so brave to me. They would confront heavily armed soldiers bare-chested. Even to a little boy, that clearly looked like the good guys versus the villains, even without understanding the political context.