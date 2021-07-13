Taliban fighters have executed 22 Afghan commandos in the town of Dawlat Abad in Faryab province as they surrendered after some clashes, a CNN investigation revealed.

The incident took place on June 16 in Faryab, a region close to Afghanistan's border with Turkmenistan, several videos confirmed by the investigation showed.

The victims were members of an Afghan Special Forces unit. After a fierce battle to hold the town, the commandos had run out of ammunition and were surrounded by the Taliban fighters, witnesses said.

In one video, Taliban fighters said, "Surrender, commandos, surrender," and several men emerged from a building, who were clearly unarmed.

Another 45-second-long video shows a bystander who can be heard saying in the local Pashto language, "Don't shoot them, don't shoot them, I beg you don't shoot them."

The bystander then asked, "How are you Pashtun killing Afghans?" The Pashtuns are the main ethnic group in Afghanistan.

Videos show the commandos' bodies scattered across an outdoor market.

'They shot them all'

The Red Cross officials confirmed the bodies of 22 commandos were retrieved.

The killings stand in stark contrast to the Taliban's efforts to show it is accepting the surrender of soldiers and, in some instances, paying them to go home as it makes territorial gains across Afghanistan following foreign troop withdrawals from the country.

Taliban officials said the videos showing the commandos being executed were fake and government propaganda to encourage people not to surrender.

A spokesperson for the group claimed that they were still holding the 24 commandos who had been captured in Faryab province, without providing evidence.