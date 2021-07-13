Stores in two South African provinces have been ransacked for a fifth consecutive day, hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed troops in a bid to quell unrest that has claimed 72 lives.

"The total number of people who have lost their lives since the beginning of these protests ...has risen to 72," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, the premier of Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, said 10 bodies were found late Monday at a looted shopping centre in Soweto, on the city's outskirts.

"The police discovered in the evening that 10 people died during (a) stampede," provincial premier David Makhura told reporters.

The death toll for Gauteng stood at 19 deaths, he said.

Earlier, Sihle Zik alala, premier of the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, said 26 people there had died.

"These were people killed during stampedes as protesters ran riot," Zikalala said, without specifying locations.

Social media images

TV footage showed dozens of women, some wearing their dressing gowns, men and even children stroll into a butcher's shop in Soweto, coming out balancing heavy boxes of frozen meat on their shoulders or heads.

A sole private security guard stood by helplessly, frantically trying to make calls.

Police showed up three hours later, and fired rubber bullets.

In Alexandra township north of Johannesburg, hundreds of people streamed in and out of a shopping mall, freely picking up groceries.

Other images showed a warehouse being looted in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal's capital.

People hauled boxed refrigerators through bushes to a long line of cars that were parked along a highway.

'Anarchy'

At least 757 people have been arrested, Police Minister Bheki Cele told a news conference, with most of the arrests taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa's economic capital.

Sounding a note of optimism, he insisted the police would ensure the situation "does not deteriorate any further."