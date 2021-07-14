The Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) have always been one of Turkish society's most respected institutions. While the warrior heritage derived from the Ottoman period has provided it with psychological strength, Ataturk’s legacy has imparted to the military courage, patience and endurance. Thus, even though the involvement of a rogue faction of the TAF in the failed coup d’etat of July 15, 2016 harmed its reputation on a national and global scale, its robust institutional culture and structure enabled TAF to rise from its ashes, even stronger than before. This was seen in both its crisis management capabilities and an evolution of its military strategy and doctrine.

Crisis Management

The TAF launched Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24, 2016, a cross-border military operation planned and conducted just 40 days after Turkey's bloody coup attempt. In this respect, Operation Euphrates Shield symbolises a turning point for the armed forces since it demonstrated the institution's crisis management capabilities after the purging of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) members from the military following the failed coup.

Five days after the coup attempt, 124 generals and admirals were arrested, indicating the probable technical issues and challenges in decision-making processes. Taking Operation Euphrates Shield as a reference, FETO terrorism did not damage the combat effectiveness of the TAF as it was widely presumed.

Contrary to the estimated dramatic shift in military performance, the TAF's organisational structure underwent a rapid transformation, demonstrating a much more efficient command control mechanism, personnel policy, military intelligence and operational capability. The operation also revealed the TAF's eagerness and readiness to allow the political authorities to intervene in the Syrian conflict and its desire to re-establish its stature and credibility.

Second, the TAF restored its reputation in the public eye. According to the Survey on Social and Political Trends in Turkey, conducted every year by Kadir Has University, 60.1 percent of respondents in 2019 reported the TAF to be the most trusted institution.

The survey's findings, announced in 2020, demonstrate that despite July 15, TAF rose again to the first place on the list of the most reliable institutions in Turkey.

Even though thousands of FETO-linked military officers, sergeants, and technical staff were fired from the defence and security bureaucracy, TAF demonstrated its resilience by taking out multiple operations in multiple battlefields and projecting military force to ensure and sustain security and stability in operational theatres.

The TAF also demonstrated its support for the unfinished democratisation project of healthy civil-military relations, which is crucial for increasing public appreciation and combat effectiveness.

Changing dynamics of military doctrine

Since 2016, Turkey’s military has witnessed a transformation of mindset from policymaking to kinetic operations.

The first change came after FETO members who held strategic positions within the decision-making mechanisms of the military, were extracted. This allowed for the more accurate and appropriate determination of operational needs. In other words, military options, which were hitherto off the table, became available to political authorities.

For example, while the Syrian conflict and the significant threat stemming from the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot, the YPG/PYD dates to 2011, military authorities resisted the use of military options, and the TAF remained in a defensive position from the onset of the Syrian crisis until Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016. Operation Shah Euphrates (February 22, 2015), in particular, represented the defensive instrumentalisation of military options.