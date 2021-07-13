At least eight people have died and nine others are missing after a hotel collapsed in Suzhou city in eastern China.

The Siji Kaiyuan hotel collapsed on Monday afternoon, with authorities initially saying one person had died.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Seven have been rescued.

The latest figures bring to 14 the number of those rescued, according to the People's Daily.

No further information was given on the number of people still missing.

No cause for the disaster has yet been given.