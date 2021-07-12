WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq Covid ward fire kills dozens of patients
The fire ripped through the Al Hussein hospital in the Iraqi city of Nassiriya.
Iraq Covid ward fire kills dozens of patients
People inspect the damage at the site where a fire broke out at Al Hussain coronavirus hospital, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021. / Reuters
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
July 12, 2021

At least 50 people died in a fire in the Covid isolation ward at a hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya, Iraqi health officials said.

"The victims died of burns and the search is continuing," Haydar al Zamili, a spokesperson for the local health authorities, said late on Monday. There are fears there are many victims still trapped inside the building, he added.

Sixteen people have been rescued so far, a medical source said late on Monday.

The fire was still ongoing, according to an AFP correspondent.

Videos shared online showed thick clouds of smoke billowing from the Al Hussein hospital.

RECOMMENDED

Second tragedy

The blaze at the hospital is the second such tragedy this year.

In April, a fire at a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital killed 82 and injured 110, sparked by the explosion of badly stored oxygen cylinders.

Many of the victims were on respirators being treated for Covid-19 and were burned or suffocated in the resulting inferno that spread rapidly through the hospital, where dozens of relatives were visiting patients in the intensive care unit.

The then health minister, Hassan al Tamimi, resigned after the April fire.

Iraq - where the oil-reliant economy is still recovering from decades of war and insurgency and many people live in poverty - has recorded over 1.4 million Covid cases and more than 17,000 deaths.

READ MORE: Several dead in fire at Baghdad Covid hospital

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row