Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog over the phone and stressed on the importance of resolving the Israel-Palestine dispute in the light of UN resolutions.

The leaders discussed relations between the two countries as well as regional issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement issued late on Monday.

Erdogan congratulated Herzog on his inauguration as president, who took office earlier this month.

High potential

Turkey and Israel have a high potential for cooperation in various fields, particularly in energy, tourism and technology, Erdogan said.

"Despite all differences of opinion, President Erdogan said that the international community expected a lasting and comprehensive two-state settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the framework of UN resolutions," the statement said.