Earlier this month, Facebook announced that it had removed a Jordanian disinformation network that was operating in the Kingdom.

Allegedly run by the Jordanian military, a Stanford University report has released details of that campaign and its target audience.

The network, which included 35 Pages, 3 Groups, 89 profiles, and 16 Instagram accounts, mainly posted supportive comments of Jordan’s King Abdullah II and the Jordanian military.

One active page was helpfully named “Ya bey, my heart loves the army.“ One of the largest Pages had more than 300,000 followers, and further three had more than 80,000 followers. Many had no followers.

Many of the pages were started towards the end of 2020, with most of the posts “praising the Jordanian military and the country’s regional and international achievements.”

Following an alleged coup attempt on April 3, 2021, which resulted in the arrest of King Abdullah’s half brother Prince Hamzah and the arrest of 18 other individuals on charges of sedition and incitement resulted in the Facebook groups pushing out coordinated information in support of the ruling monarch.

The military-run network slickly produced videos that claimed that Prince Hamzah, who is now under house arrest, was willing to sell out the Islamic holy sites of Jerusalem in exchange for growing his personal power, Stanford University showed.

King Abdullah is the custodian of the Al-Aqsa complex in Israeli occupied East Jerusalem in a historic arrangement that dates back to 1924.

Following the attempted coup, the Jordanian government alleged that Prince Hamzah was communicating with foreign intelligence agencies, particularly with Israel, to engineer a change in status in the custodianship of the Al-Aqsa complex.