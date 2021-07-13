The 2011 Arab revolutions constituted a turning point in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East, and the Gulf countries in particular. While Ankara supported the popular movements, the UAE and Saudi Arabia sought to prevent the revolutionary attempts, particularly in Egypt and Libya, by backing counter-revolutionary actors. The difference of opinion became so sharp that Turkish-Emirati relations started to suffer.

The situation reached its climax in 2016 when some policy circles voiced allegations that the UAE supported the July 15 military coup attempt. Relations between the two countries continued to deteriorate in the following period.

It is important to touch upon the reasons as to why the UAE has chosen to be a malignant actor against Turkey.

First, after the Arab revolutions, both countries started to take an active stance in regional politics, creating competition for regional leadership. Turkey believed that a democratic region was a better partner for Ankara. The UAE saw the Arab spring as a threat to its very existence.

Although the UAE is not comparable to Turkey in terms of population and military capacity, Abu Dhabi’s aggressive foreign policy and its pursuit of a foreign policy parallel to that of the US and Israel put it at odds with Turkey.

The UAE has also greatly influenced Saudi Arabia's foreign policy, particularly since 2016. Thus the Saudi stance towards Turkey also became negative, providing the UAE an important ally in confronting Turkish regional influence. As a result, the UAE combined the financial advantage from its oil wealth with its strategy of buying influence, and started acting as a barrier against Turkey’s regional leadership.

The UAE has also joined forces with the US and Israel in order to counter Turkey’s increasing influence in the region. Ankara has made serious breakthroughs in the defence industry. Wanting to show that it has become a game-changer in regional politics, it has started to use its hard power on the field, in Syria, Iraq and Libya.

Meanwhile, the UAE aims to become the leading country of the Arab world, and accuses Turkey of meddling in the internal affairs of Arab countries, likening Ankara’s regional policies to that of Iran - a stance Turkey categorically rejects.

The July 15 coup attempt was a key moment in the rivalry between Turkey and the UAE, as many policy circles in Turkey thought that the UAE supported the coup plotters — so much so that when certain government officials announced that a Gulf country gave $3 billion in support to the coup plotters, experts claimed that this country was the UAE.

For Ankara, July 15 was an instance of direct targeting, and the hostility between the two countries after the attempted coup became more apparent.

Countering regional influence

The Abu Dhabi administration has made substantive efforts to break Ankara’s regional influence in five key ways.