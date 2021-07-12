More than 50 people have been killed in lightning strikes across several states in India, authorities said, including 11 people at a historic fort.

Hundreds of people are killed each year in intense storms at the start of the monsoon season, which bring respite from the summer heat across the northern Indian plains.

At least 42 people died Sunday in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to disaster-response authorities in India's most populous state.

Deaths at Amer Fort

In Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan state, bolts hit two watchtowers at the 12th-century Amer Fort, which were packed with visitors watching the storm cross the city.

"It was already raining when the people were there. They huddled in the towers as the rainfall intensified," Saurabh Tiwari, a senior Jaipur police officer, told AFP.

People had flocked to the fort, which gives a panoramic view across Jaipur, after several weeks of intense heat in the state.