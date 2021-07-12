US president Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at cracking down on big tech firms, in one of the biggest moves against corporate power by an American president in nearly a century.

On Friday, Biden gave the most significant speech on monopolies since Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) in 1938, effectively pronouncing the era of corporate power to be over.

“Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism,” Biden said. “It’s exploitation.”

Following FDR, Biden emphasised the importance of small business, workers and consumers, and even cited FDR’s call for an economic bill of rights.

“We are now forty years into the experiment of letting giant corporations accumulate more and more power,” he said, calling out Chicago School pioneers like Robert Bork and the implications of their ideology as “a failure.”

On the surface, Biden’s discourse gives the impression of a bold attempt to restructure the Democratic party and break forty years of pro-corporate policy making.

After the speech, the president signed an executive order mandating the policy of the US Federal government to promote fair competition, not just through antitrust laws, but through every agency with authority to structure markets.

Standing behind Biden as he signed the order was Lina Khan, the new chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a prominent Big Tech critic and proponent of expanding antitrust enforcement.

Shortly after the signing, news broke that the FTC was launching a lengthy probe into Amazon’s $8.5 billion purchase of MGM studios.

It also comes weeks after the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve a set of antitrust bills that could eventually become law, in addition to various tech firms being slapped with anti-competitive lawsuits.

What does the executive order do?

The order, which the White House described as a “whole-of-government effort to promote competition in the American economy,” has three essential parts.

The first is a policy statement which asserts that the US government is dedicated to combating corporate concentration in the economy.

Second, is that the White House will set up a formal council with heads of most cabinet agencies and regulators to discuss matters related to competition.

The third is a list of 72 actions and recommendations involving ten agencies.

Overall, the administration has targeted a number of sectors with the order apart from technology, including healthcare and agriculture.

It includes directions to craft rules on data surveillance, barring unfair methods of competition on internet marketplaces, restrictions on defence contractors, a mandate to import pharmaceuticals from Canada, hospital price transparency, a crackdown on cheating in the medical industry, and studies on the concentration in food systems.