The latest suspect detained amid the search for the masterminds and assassins in the killing of President Jovenel Moise is a Haitian in his 60s living in Florida who identifies himself as a doctor and has accused the leaders of his homeland of corruption.

Police identified the man on Sunday night as Christian Emmanuel Sanon and said Moise's alleged killers were protecting the suspect as the supposed president of Haiti.

The head of Haiti's police, Leon Charles, accused Sanon of working with those who plotted and participated in Moise’s killing, which stunned the nation of more than 11 million people.

He gave no information on the purported masterminds.

Charles said that among the items found by officers at Sanon’s house in Haiti were a hat emblazoned with the logo of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four automobile license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence with unidentified people.

“We continue to make strides,” Charles said of police efforts to solve the brazen attack early Wednesday at Moise’s private home that killed the president and seriously wounded his wife, Martine Moise, who is hospitalised in Miami.

Charles said Sanon was in contact with a firm that provides security for politicians and recruited the suspects in the killing. He said Sanon flew into Haiti on a private jet accompanied by several of the alleged gunmen.

The gunmen’s initial mission was to protect Sanon, but they later received a new order: arrest the president, Charles said.

“The operation started from there,” he said, adding that an additional 22 suspects joined the group and that contact was made with Haitian citizens.

Colombia probes visits

Moise's security chief made several visits in recent months to Colombia, where a number of mercenaries implicated in the brazen attack were from, Bogota police said Monday.

Dimitri Herard had traveled various times to Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic via Colombia between January and May this year, national police chief Jorge Luis Vargas told reporters, adding Bogota was investigating.

"We know that he was not only in transit, but spent a few days in Colombia," said Vargas.

Colombian authorities, he said, were working with Interpol to probe the nature of Herard's activities in the different countries.

No motive is publicly known and questions are swirling about who might have masterminded the assassination.

Colombians arrested

A total of 26 Colombians are suspected in the killing of the president.

Eighteen of them have been arrested, along with three Haitians. Charles said five of the suspects are still at large and at least three have been killed.

“They are dangerous individuals,” Charles said. “I’m talking commando, specialised commando.”

Charles said that after Moise was killed, one of the suspects phoned Sanon, who then got in touch with two people believed to be the intellectual authors of the plot. He did not identify the masterminds or say if police knew who they are.

The chief said Haitian authorities obtained the information from interrogations and other parts of the investigation.