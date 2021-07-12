Taiwanese tech giants Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company have announced they will each donate five million coronavirus vaccine doses to the government in a deal with a China-based distributor.

"Me and my team feel the public anxiety and expectations on the vaccines and we are relieved to give the public an answer that relevant contracts have been signed," Foxconn founder Terry Gou said in a post on his Facebook page on Monday.

Taipei has been struggling to secure enough vaccines for its population, and its precarious political status has been a major stumbling block.

As Taipei and Beijing accused each other of hampering vaccine deals, Foxconn and TSMC stepped in with a face-saving solution – buying the Pfizer-BioNTech doses from a Chinese distributor and donating them to Taiwan.

"Beijing authorities have not offered any guidance or interfered with the vaccine acquisition process," he said, adding that the vaccines will be shipped directly by German firm BioNTech.

Foxconn and TSMC, the world's largest contract electronics and chip makers respectively, said they will spend $175 million each on the vaccines.

Political wrangling

Beijing's authoritarian leadership views democratic self-ruled Taiwan as part of China's territory and has vowed to one day seize the island, by force if needed.

China tries to keep Taiwan internationally isolated, including blocking it from the World Health Organization.

Taipei has been trying to secure Pfizer-BioNTech direct from Germany but Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma has the distribution rights for China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.