Thousands of Cubans across the country took part in rare protests against the communist government, marching through several towns as they called for democracy and liberty.

The demonstrations started in the morning on Sunday, as the country endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years. The only authorised gatherings are normally Communist Party events.

Several thousand protesters took to the streets of San Antonio de los Banos, a town of some 50,000 people, 30 kilometres (20 miles) southwest of Havana.

Some of the demonstrators, mainly young people, shouted insults against President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

'A Cuban-American mafia' blamed

Security forces arrived soon after the protests erupted, and Diaz-Canel later visited the town himself.

Diaz-Canel blamed US sanctions imposed by Donald Trump and left unchanged by President Joe Biden for misery people are facing.

He accused "a Cuban-American mafia" of whipping up the protests on social media.