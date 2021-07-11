Thousands of people in Bosnia have gathered to commemorate the 1995 Srebrenica massacres, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II, and bury 19 newly identified victims.

The mass execution of more than 8,300 Bosnian Muslims, most of whom men and boys, was commemorated in a series of events on Sunday, followed by the reburial of victims whose remains were found in mass graves and recently identified through DNA analysis.

Twenty-six years after they were brutally murdered, 16 men, two teenage boys, and a woman were laid to rest at Potocari memorial in Srebrenica, joining more than 6,600 other genocide victims already reburied there.

READ MORE: Bosnians mark 26 years since Srebrenica genocide

Rizvanovic lost 20 relatives in mass slaughter

"As soon as I got up and had coffee, I came to visit the graves of my husband and his brother, to say a prayer," said Kadefa Rizvanovic, who lost 20 male relatives in the slaughter and still hasn't found the remains of all of them.

"My paternal and maternal uncles are also buried here. I said a prayer for them and for all the victims of Srebrenica," she added.

Rahima Halimovic came to Srebrenica to bury her nephew, Esnaf, who was 22 when he was killed in the massacre. His brother and uncle were also killed.

"It is difficult, this is very difficult," she said through tears, kneeling next to her nephew's coffin.

"When Srebrenica fell, he (her nephew) tried to flee through the forest with his brother and my husband. They never came back."

Azmir Osmanovic, who was only 16 when he was killed, was the youngest victim to be buried this year.

Husein Kurbasic, the oldest, was 63.

Other victims who were buried included: Vejsil Hamzabegovic, Muhidin Mehmedovic, Ramiz Selimovic, Esnaf Halilovic, Muamer Mujic, Mehmed Beganovic, Hajro Aljic, Jusuf Aljic, Zajim Hasanovic, Asim Nukic, Nezir Dautovic, Ibrahim Avdagic, Jusuf Halilovic, Salih Dzananovic, Meho Karahodzic, Fikret Kiveric and Zilha Delic.

After the funerals, the number of burials at the cemetery rose to 6,671.

READ MORE: UN court convicts former Milosevic aides of war crimes in Balkan conflict

Still searching for victims

"I will bury only the scull of my brother but even it is not whole," Osmanovic's brother Azir told reporters.

Osmanovic's scull was found in 2018 and identified a few months ago.

"I decided to bury him this year to have at least a place to pray for him. I don't think anything else could be found after all these years," Azir said.

Most of the genocide victims were shot dead in groups of hundreds at different sites in the Srebrenica region.

"It's getting more difficult to find new mass graves," the memorial centre spokeswoman Almasa Salihovic said.

"We are still searching for more than one thousand victims."

Dodik slammed for 'horrifying' comments

On the eve of this year's massacre anniversary, the Serb member of Bosnia's joint presidency Milorad Dodik repeated his view that "there was no genocide."

"There is information that coffins (with victims remains) are empty, that there are no remains in them, they just put a name," he said quoted by the Bosnian Serb television RTRS.

Head of Bosnia's institute for missing people Amor Masovic labelled Dodik's comments "horrifying."

"At the memorial centre, there are victims of whom only one bone was found and buried."